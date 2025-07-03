Kerala has found a unique ambassador to promote its coconut palm-lined beaches, backwaters and vibrant culture to tourists - a British F-35 fighter jet that has been stranded there since mid-June. The Royal Navy aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 and has been grounded ever since, despite efforts to repair it.

An AI-generated image of the stealth aircraft parked on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees has gone viral after it was shared by Kerala's tourism department on Wednesday.

"This was part of our tourism campaign. It has been one of the most innovative and eye-catching ones... It's all in good humour and creativity," Biju K, tourism secretary, told Reuters. In the viral social media post, originally created by entertainment website The Fauxy, the jet can be seen giving Kerala five golden stars, calling it "an amazing place". "I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend," the image quotes the jet as saying.

"Though tourism is under the government, it has moved out of government space in promoting the destination," said Roy Mathew, director of Stark Communications, the tourism department's brand promotion agency.

The Indian Air Force said last month it would help in the repair and return of the F-35, which made an emergency landing on June 14 when it was flying over the Arabian Sea off Kerala's coast.

A British High Commission spokesperson told Reuters the UK had accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility at the airport. The jet will be moved to the hangar once engineering teams arrive from the UK with specialist equipment, the spokesperson added.

The Royal Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. UK's Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said in Parliament on Monday that a Royal Air Force crew were in Thiruvananthapuram and working with Indian counterparts.