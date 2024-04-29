Malayalam
My CPM entry only in Nandakumar's dreams: Sobha Surendran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 04:21 PM IST Updated: April 29, 2024 04:39 PM IST
Sobha Surendran. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: BJP leader Sobha Surendran rubbished 'Dallal' Nandakumar's allegations that she planned to join CPM and contest as an LDF candidate from Wadakkancheri in the 2016 assembly polls. She said only Nandakumar can dream of her entry to CPM. 

“I was a prospective candidate in Palakkad during the 2016 elections. I was a member of BJP's national committee and the state general secretary. So, I'm sure, the people of Kerala will dismiss Nandnakumar's allegations,” she claimed. 

Talking about LDF convener EP Jayarajan's meeting with BJP national leader Javadekar, she said that the CPM veteran wished to quit the autocratic party. 

“Maybe the Chief Minister's intervention forced him to retract from the plans. CPM is responsible for the murders of TP Chandrasekharan and Jayakrishnan's master. I think Jayarajan was unhappy about continuing in such a party,” she added.

At the same time, she reiterated her claims that she did meet Jayarajan, even though Nandakumar and Jauarajan denied such a meeting.

“I met him at Ramanilayam in Thrissur. The BJP state chief knows about this. I was part of the membership drive even before Prakash Javadekar was appointed in charge of Kerala. So, there is no question of discrepancy in our statements,” said Sobha justifying her claims.

