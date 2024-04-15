Woman kills husband with iron rod in Pathanamthitta, in police custody

Seethathode: A woman killed her husband by hitting him on the head with an iron rod on Sunday. The incident took place at Attathodu in Pathanamthitta. The deceased Ratnakaran (57) was a native of Chittar Kodumudi and a resident of Olikal House in West Colony. His wife Shanta was taken into custody by the Pampa police.



Shanta hit her husband's head with a metal rod during an aatercation with Ratnakaran, who was in inebriated state. Though neighbours rushed him to the primary health center at Nilakkal, Ratnakaran succumbed to his injuries before reaching the centre.

Attathodu is a small hamlet, which comes under Ranni Perunadu Panchayat in Pathanamthitta.