ED interrogates more CMRL employees over monthly-pay off scam

Published: April 16, 2024 05:50 PM IST Updated: April 16, 2024 05:51 PM IST
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday summoned two more officials of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) for an interrogation related to the probe into the controversial monthly-pay off scam. Finance Chief General Manager P Suresh Kumar and former cashier of the company appeared before the ED at its Kochi officer on Tuesday evening.

CMRL is facing money laundering charges for allegedly paying Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, a software company owned by the Chief Minister's daughter T Veena without availing any services. 

Till date, ED questioned five employees who had told the Income Tax Department that Veena's firm had not provided any services to CMRL.

Meanwhile, three CMRL employees moved a petition in the High Court alleging that ED officials tortured them during interrogation. The questioning of three employees that started on Monday reportedly continued till Tuesday morning. In the plea, the CMRL staff argued that ED violated the rule by questioning a woman during night hours. At the same time, CMRL director Sasidharan Kartha also approached the HC seeking relaxation from questioning citing health issues. The HC will consider both pleas on Friday.

