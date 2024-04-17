Two Australian women booked for destroying pro-Palestine poster in Kochi

Kochi: The Fort Kochi police have registered a case against two Australian women for allegedly destroying a pro-Palestine poster put up by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO).



The incident was reported from the Fort Kochi police station limit on Monday evening. There were two female tourists, and one of them allegedly tore up a poster at Kamalakkadavu, which contained a protest message against Israel for its attack on Palestinian territory. The board read 'Silence is violence, stand up for humanity,' said police.

Police summoned the women to the station on Tuesday evening and let them off later. They were booked under IPC Section 153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot after the SIO activists filed a complaint and staged a protest at the Fort Kochi police station on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media showed the woman tourist engaging in heated arguments allegedly with the SIO activists after tearing down the poster. In the video, the woman is heard saying she did it for the people of Israel.

She also accused the people who put up the banners of spreading propaganda. However, the youth replied that they had the democratic right to put up the posters.

The women continue to remain at the homestay where they earlier checked in and are under police observation for the time being, said Mattanchery Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K R Manoj. They will also be presented at court if needed, Manoj added.

(With PTI inputs)