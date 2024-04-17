Thrissur Pooram: Forest dept to scrap order on reverification of elephants' fitness certificate

Thrissur: Amid the protest of elephant owners and Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devasom boards, the Kerala Forest Deparment has decided to amend its order on elephant management during Thrissur Pooram. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Minister K Rajan assured that the forest department will scrap its order mandating reverification of the fitness certificates issued for each elephant taken for the Pooram.

As per this controversial order, veterinary doctors of the forest department have to verify the fitness certificates of the elephants issued by the animal husbandry department. Irked with this order, the Elephant Owners Association declared to boycott this year's Pooram. The association informed the devaswom boards that no elephant would be paraded for Pooram.



Following this, the devaswom boards called for Chief Minister's intervention to withdraw the forest department's order. As uncertainity loomed over Thrissur Pooram, revenue minister K Rajan who represents Thrissur district held discussions with forest minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday morning.

“ The forest department will amend the order by scrapping guideline no: 12 that mandates reverification of elephants' fitness certificates. Reverification is not practical as only two days are left for Pooram,” said minister K Rajan.

The minister added that fresh order will be out soon.

Over 60 elephants are taken for the world-famous Thrissur Pooram in which various temples are participated.