Thrissur: The Kerala forest department has issued a fresh order regarding the management of elephants during Thrissur Pooram leaving the devaswom committees and elephant owners in a tight spot. As per the new order, 80 Rapid Response Teams should be deployed for controlling the tuskers and the department veterinary doctors must examine each elephant paraded for the festival.

This year, Pooram falls on April 19.

Thiruvamabady and Paramekavu Devaswom committees, the main organisers of the Pooram declared that they won't comply with the new order. They demanded that the Chief Minister should immediately intervene to cancel this order for conducting Pooram.

Meanwhile, elephant owners also took a stern stance declaring that no elephant will be paraded in the Pooram festival unless the forest department withdraws the order.