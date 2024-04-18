Siblings drown in Kadalundi River in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two sisters drowned in the Kadalundi River at Urakam Kottumala near Malappuram on Thursday evening. The deceased are Mubashira (26) and Ajmala Thasni (21), daughters of Vengara Vettuthodu native Padikkathodi Alavi.



The siblings, visiting their elder sister's house, went for a bath in the river when the incident happened. Despite being immediately shifted to a private hospital in Malappuram, they could not be saved. Their bodies have been kept at the Malappuram Government Taluk Hospital.