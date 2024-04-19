Auto driver, falsely implicated in theft case and later acquitted, found dead

Anchal (Kollam): Ratheesh has departed from the world that unjustly branded him a thief and stripped him of his dignity.

The 38-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was arrested by police on false charges of theft, endured years of incarceration before being released by the court upon being found innocent. However, unable to bear the weight of disgrace and suffering, Ratheesh tragically chose to end his life.

According to his grieving family members, Ratheesh succumbed to the agony of losing his health and financial stability, a consequence of the physical torment inflicted upon him by the police. He is survived by his wife, Rashmi, and their children, Karthik and Vaiga.

Ratheesh's harrowing ordeal began in September 2014 when the police nabbed him on suspicion of robbing a medical store in Anchal town, despite the absence of conclusive evidence. Shockingly, it was reported later that Ratheesh collapsed in his prison cell after enduring brutal custodial torture. Subsequently, the cops presented fabricated evidence against him in court and got him remanded.

Forced to languish in jail for several months, Ratheesh's only source of income, his autorickshaw, lay idle in police custody, gathering rust and depriving him and his family of their means of survival.

The disgrace and infamy brought upon by the false accusations shattered not only Ratheesh but also his family. The anguish and suffering endured by his wife and children during this period were beyond imagination.

However, a sudden turn of events in 2020 changed everything. When a man from Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested in connection with another case, he confessed to the theft at the medical store in Anchal town. This revelation led Ratheesh's acquittal, finally bringing an end to his prolonged nightmare.

However, by that time, the physical torture and disgrace he faced had broken Ratheesh both mentally and physically. Since he was accused in a theft case, he did not get a proper job after he lost his three-wheeler, which ultimately worsened his financial situation.

The departmental inquiry against the policemen involved in the fake case is continuing as a formality, while the case filed by Ratheesh in court is also pending.

