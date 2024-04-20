Bird flu: Alappuzha on high alert; Health Minister orders to invoke measures under Public Health Act 2023

Alappuzha: In the wake of bird flu outbreak in two panchayats in Alappuzha, Health Minister Veena George has asked the Director of Health Services to take precautionary measures as per the 2023 Kerala Public Health Act. Panchayath-level committees have been asked to assess the situation and take necessary steps. This order will be applicable to all panchayats in Alappuzha and those nearby panchayats and municipalities which are under observation. Instructions have also been given to reactivate One Health committees in the panchayaths.



Bird flu was confirmed in ducks reared in an area of ward 1 of Edathva Grama Panchayat and another area in ward 3 of Cheruthana Grama Panchayat. Alappuzha is the only place in the country where instances of bird flu have been reported continuously for the last 10 years. Any case of the virus undergoing a mutation and entering the human population can have disastrous consequences. However, officials assured the health minister's directive is purely a precautionary one and currently, there is no threat of the H5N1 virus, which causes bird flu, infecting humans.

“At present, there is no threat to people,” said the District Medical Officer Dr Jamuna Varghese. “The only thing different about this time compared to previous years is that this time the flu came a few months late in April, while usually it happens in December-January months.”

The DMO also added that all measures are in place to handle an emergency situation.

“It is very rare for the virus to spread to humans. But we are not being complacent. We are adequately equipped to handle such an outbreak,” the DMO said.

Culling process completed

The culling and disposal of the infected birds were completed by Saturday at 2 AM. As per official data, 17480 birds were culled. The culled birds were then disposed of in fire. With this, the spread of the bird flu has been effectively contained.

Culling of ducks and chickens were completed. Photo: PTI/ File

Local body members complained of a lack of support from the government body for managing the latest bird flu scare. It is the local bodies that have to procure the materials required to dispose of the culled birds and also meet the expenses of the health team which carries out the culling.

“We are worried about meeting our daily expenses. We had to spend over Rs 1 lakh just yesterday to manage the culling process The burden of the process falls exclusively on local body members. So far, the government is not providing any financial aid for this purpose, said Cheruthana Ward 3 member Shajan George.

The poultry farm association has demanded insurance coverage for duck and chicken farmers.

“The government should take immediate steps and direct the insurance companies to bring the poultry farmers under insurance coverage. The affected farmers should be given adequate compensation without delay. The virology lab in Alappuzha should be upgraded to international standards and steps should be taken to assuage the concerns of the public on this issue”, said Thajudeen, president of All Kerala Poultry Association.