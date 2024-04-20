High-temperature warning for 10 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralalite will continue to reel under the scorching summer as the maximum temperature is expected to cross 35 degrees Celsius in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday sounded a high-temperature warning for 10 districts- Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.



“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39˚C in Palakkad district around 38˚C in Alappuzha district, around 37˚C in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode & Kannur districts and around 36˚C in Kottayam, Ernakulam & Malappuram districts (2 to 3˚C above normal) during 20th to 24th April 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

Residents of coastal areas and remote places are likely to experience extreme heat as the relative humidity may go up between 50 and 60 per cent. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority alerted the people especially those who are suffering from ailments to exercise extreme caution.

Apart from Kerala, heat wave conditions are prevailing in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that isolated places across the state will receive light to moderate rainfall from Saturday to Monday. As per the IMD alert, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from April 20 to 22, 2024.