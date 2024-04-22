Sharon murder: SC rejects Greeshma's pleas seeking rejection of final report

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Greeshma, the main accused in the Parassala murder case, seeking the cancellation of the final report in the case.



A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath rejected Greeshma's petition, which argued that the Crime Branch DySP lacked the legal authority to file the final report. However, the Supreme Court clarified that this argument was not tenable, echoing a similar decision by the High Court in the past. Greeshma's plea was an appeal against the High Court decision.

Advocate Sriram Parakkat represented Greeshma in the petition, contending that according to the regulations, only the officer in charge of the police station should file such a report. It was emphasized that the Crime Branch DySP cannot issue an investigation report without a formal authorization assigning charge to the station. Hence, the petition sought the annulment of the report and all subsequent proceedings pending before the Sessions Court.

The case revolves around an incident on October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly invited her lover, Sharon Raj, to her residence and administered poison to him. Sharon, in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries on October 25, 2022, while receiving treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The investigative team submitted its report to the Neyyatinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for trial proceedings. The case was subsequently transferred to the Sessions Court. However, allegations have surfaced regarding the legality of the final report issued by the DySP, who headed the special investigation team.

The Supreme Court has dismissed Greeshma's plea to transfer the trial of the case to Tamil Nadu last October, proposing instead that the matter be adjudicated in the Kerala court system. The bench led by Justice Dipankar Dutta rejected the transfer request, emphasising that the trial proceedings should proceed in the original jurisdiction.