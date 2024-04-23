Two arrested in connection with death of Assistant Public Prosecutor Aneeshya

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of S Aneeshya, who was the Assistant Public Prosecutor at a court in Paravur, Kollam.

Kollam Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP) Abdul Jalil and Aneeshya's junior colleague at the Paravur court, Assistant Public Prosecutor Shyam Krishna K R were arrested by the Crime Branch. The duo is accused of abetment to suicide.

Aneeshya, 41, had died by suicide at her house in Nedungolam near Paravur on January 21. She had been at the receiving end of alleged workplace harassment since November 2023.

The Paravur Police had registered a case on the charge of unnatural death. The case was handed over to the Kollam district unit of the Crime Branch before the state Crime Branch took over.

The Crime Branch, in its report submitted to the Sub-divisional Magistrate, had asked for the duo to be named in the FIR as Aneeshya had left voice clips mentioning their harassment. She had also made a note of it in her diary.