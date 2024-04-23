Liquor shops to remain shut in Kerala from Wednesday to Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: All liquor shops, including toddy shops and beer parlours, across Kerala will remain closed from Wednesday 6 pm to Friday 6 pm in view of Lok Sabha polls in the state. A total of 20 constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 26, Friday.



As per the official order, no liquor shop will function in the state on June 4, the day of vote counting.

Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor issued an order directing the closure of liquor shops and restaurants serving liquor in Mahe from April 24 to 26 on account of the elections. Mahe is an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

(with PTI inputs)

