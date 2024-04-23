Kozhikode: Thamarassery Taluk Hospital has come under fire over the death of a four-month-old girl child due to alleged medical negligence. Now, the child's mother Bindu has declared that she will start a sit-in protest in front of the Taluk hospital from Wednesday seeking a probe into the incident.



It is alleged that Bindu and her husband K T Gireesh lost their first child as the taluk hospital turned away the woman in labour pain.

''The health authorities called me for a conciliatory talk at the hospital after the child's death made headlines. During the meeting led by the District Medical Officer, I was assured that they would inquire about the alleged medical negligence. I informed them that I will wait till Tuesday and if there is no action, I would launch a protest from Wednesday,'' Bindu told Onmanorama.

The baby who was on ventilator support passed away at Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital on April 15. Bindu sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital when she experienced labour pain on December 13, 2023. She alleged that the Taluk hospital authorities denied her timely medical care which eventually led to the death of her baby.

Seeking justice for the alleged negligence from the Thamarassery Taluk hospital authority, Bindu demanded action against the doctor.

'' We demand proper action against the gynaecologist concerned who denied treatment on time. And also we want compensation,'' she told Onmanorama.

They also said Thamarassery police authorities took no action on their complaint filed three months ago. Following the baby's demise, they visited Kozhikode SP seeking action.

" We visited the Superintendent of Police in the Kozhikode rural district on April 18, after the death of my baby. But there is no response yet," Bindu said.

" The child required ventilator support from birth. She had breathing issues and sustained brain damage due to delayed birth. If Thamarassery Hospital had provided proper treatment on time, this tragedy would have been avoided," the mother told Onmanorama.

Bindu, who handles household chores, and her husband Gireesh, a daily wage labourer waited 17 years for a child. After an IV test on December 13, 2023, the doctor at the taluk hospital advised the couple to visit a private clinic. She recommended a C-Section on December 21. But that same night, Bindu began bleeding, and the amniotic fluid leaked. The couple rushed to the Thamarassery hospital. Though the baby's legs had begun protruding, there was no gynaecologist available at the taluk hospital. The doctor they had consulted earlier referred them to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Bindu alleged that nurses at the hospital tightly tied her cervix with cloth, pushing the baby back. It took them another 45 minutes to reach the Medical College. "I had a normal delivery, but the baby didn't cry or breathe properly due to brain damage caused by prolonged suspension of blood circulation," Bindu said.