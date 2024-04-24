Amit Shah to arrive in Kerala today for last round of campaigning

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2024 10:38 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: PTI.

Alappuzha: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is set to arrive in Kerala today to participate in the party's final lap of Lok Sabha election campaign in the state. Today marks the last public canvassing day before Kerala enters the polls on April 26.

The chopper carrying Shah will land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 8:45 am. From there, according to party sources, he will travel by road to Punnapra Carmel Ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate Sobha Surendran. Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 9:00 am, with national and state leaders in attendance. Party leaders have confirmed this is the only election event in Kerala where Amit Shah will participate. Public campaigning for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the April 26th polls will conclude on Wednesday evening.
(With PTI inputs)

