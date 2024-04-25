Kit controversy: Surendran dismisses allegations against BJP, accuses LDF, UDF of insulting tribal people

Wayanad: BJP state president K Surendran here on Thursday dismissed allegations that his party was involved in distributing over 1,500 kits containing essential items in tribal colonies ahead of the Lok Sabha election.



Responding to the criticism raised by the LDF and the UDF, Surendran said leaders of the two fronts were insulting tribal people by raising such allegations.

A controversy erupted after Bathery police seized over 1,500 kits containing coconut oil, tea and washing powder from a vehicle on Wednesday. “Do you think anyone can influence tribal people by distributing a kit worth Rs 200? I'm very disappointed with such allegations against the tribal community of Wayanad. This is a false propaganda. I urge voters of tribal communities to give a fit reply to people behind it,” Surendran told the media on Thursday.

Dismissing BJP's links, Surendran whois contesting as NDA candidate from Wayanad claimed that a temple committee had ordered the kits. He said that he would release evidence to prove his claims. Taking a dig at Congress, he alleged the UDF was raising such allegations as it fears that Rahul Gandhi would be defeated in the polls.

“Instead of kit, Wayanad should discuss 'quit Rahul'. The Congress is upset due to the strong public wave against its leader. People are complaining that he cheated Wayanad. Rahul is renovating his house in Amethi. I'm sure he will fly to Amethi after the polls in Kerala. We have convinced the people about all these facts. So, there is no doubt that the kit controversy was the result of Congress' fears,” the BJP leader alleged.

Kits with essential items were procured from stores in Bathery, Kalpetta and Mananthavady. Hours after police seized the kits in Mananthavady, Congress activists staged a protest alleging the BJP's conspiracy to woo voters.

It is learnt that a police flying squad has collected CCTV visuals from a godown of a wholesale store which shows that essential items were taken out for distribution.