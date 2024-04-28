Javadekar-Jayarajan row: CPM state secretariat to meet on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM will check whether its Central Committee member and LDF convenor EP Jayarajan fell for the temptations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The upcoming party meeting on Monday, aimed at preliminary election analysis, is expected to cover this issue, following opposition claims that Jayarajan acted as a mediator in discussions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the BJP.



The opposition has repeatedly questioned the Chief Minister’s interactions with the BJP, particularly with the party's Kerala in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, suggesting a possible collusion. Opposition assesses that Vijayan, who earlier ignored Jayarajan’s alleged friendship with power broker TG Nandakumar (more popularly known as Dalal Nandakumar) did little to quell the controversy by saying that he also used to see Javadekar.

Meanwhile, the party officials are gravely considering the ramifications of Jayarajan’s alleged connections, especially as these events unfold before the Lok Sabha elections. According to CPM, Jayarajan fell into a trap by establishing ties with people like Nandakumar. Jayarajan's weak explanation of the matter also validates the same.

With Vijayan publicly reprimanding Jayarajan, he is more or less isolated now. And for the party, it will not be easy to keep a leader, who was ready to negotiate with the BJP, as the LDF convenor. The CPM also feels that Jayarajan is putting the party in crisis by continuously creating controversies.

Since Jayarajan is a member of the Central Committee, organisational actions against him are not within the realm of possibilities. However, the state secretariat is only expected to suggest action against the senior leader as it lacks the authority to take action on the issue. It also remains uncertain whether Jayarajan, known for his tendency to abstain from party committee meetings, will be present tomorrow.