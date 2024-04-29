Row over meeting Javadekar: EP Jayarajan alleges media conspiracy; vows to take legal action

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener EP Jayarajan has accused the media of dragging him into unnecessary controversy over his alleged entry into the BJP. He told reporters, after the state secretariat meeting of the party here on Monday, that he would take legal action for defaming him in public.

Jayarajan landed in a controversy after his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar triggered speculations that he had planned to move to the BJP. The row escalated after Sobha Surendran, who is contesting as the NDA candidate from Alappuzha, claimed that Jayarajan had contacted her through Dallal Nanadakumar for membership in the BJP.

Terming the controversy as a media conspiracy, Jayarajan questioned the media for giving publicity to Sobha Surendran's statement. “Media triggered all the controversies. Why are you giving publicity to an insane person's statement? Media should keep the ethics. You have the responsibility to verify a statement before publishing it. A woman whom I never met or spoke to raised the allegations against me. How dare you publish news about my entry into the BJP? Who is Sobha Surendran? She is only one of the 1,001 BJP vice-presidents,” Jayarajan said.

CPM has given a clean chit to Jayarajan as it was satisfied with Jayarajan's explanation over the row. CPM state secretary MV Govindan defended him and termed the controversy as part of the pre-planned campaign.