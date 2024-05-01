Amid rumours of CPM-Samastha link, M V Jayarajan calls on Umer Faizy

Kozhikode: M V Jayarajan, CPM strongman and LDF candidate in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, reportedly called on Umer Faizy Mukkam, a highly influential leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama on Tuesday.

According to reports, Jayarajan, who is the secretary of CPM's Kannur district committee, met the Samastha leader at his residence at Vallathayipara. “They asked us to show the house of Umer Faizy. M V Jayarajan was there for nearly 20 minutes.” said a person from the locality. Samastha supporters from the neighbourhood have confirmed the development.

The meeting holds significance as Samastha, a powerful body of Islamic scholars, has been traditionally aligned with the IUML, political opponents of the CPM. Faizy is known for his open support of the CPM.

According to reports, the Samastha leadership launched an enquiry after Faizy supported the CPM in the Lok Sabha polls. There were allegations that IUML rebel K S Hamsa's candidature from Ponnani on an LDF ticket had the blessings of Samastha. Even though the organisation refuted the allegation, Faizy's support for IUML's rival candidate upset the Samastha leadership, and a response from them is expected in the coming days.

Samastha leader Abdussamad Pookottoor said in Kozhikode that the organisation will examine the incidents involving its supporters taking out political campaigns against the spirit of the traditional bond between IUML and Samastha. He said they defied clear instructions from the leadership. Faizy's participation in a pro-Palestine event hosted by the CPM in Kozhikode drew widespread media attention.