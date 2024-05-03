Medical negligence case: Alappuzha Medical College Superintendent submits resignation

Alappuzha: Dr A Abdul Salam, superintendent of Alappuzha Medical College, has submitted his resignation to the principal of the college. He was due to appear before the State Minority Commision's sitting at Alappuzha Collectorate on May 7 to explain the death of Shibina (31) on April 28, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Shibina had died 35 days after giving birth at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on March 21 for delivery and gave birth to a baby girl on March 26. Her relatives alleged that Shibina was discharged by the doctors overlooking her complaints about discomfort and pain in the stomach. In the following days, her condition worsened and had to be readmitted to the hospital. Shibina was admitted to the ICU on March 30 and she underwent dialysis.

As per the explanation given by the hospital superintendent at the time, Shibina underwent surgery for a urinary tract infection after which the condition of the patient was gradually improving. However, two back-to-back cardiac arrests worsened her condition, eventually leading to Shibina's death.

On April 29, the State Commission for Minorities took suo motu cognizance into the alleged medical negligence and had summoned explanations from the health department principal secretary, director of medical education, state police chief, and superintendent of the medical college during its upcoming session at the Alappuzha collectorate on May 7. Salam is expected to continue as superintendent-in-charge till a replacment is appointed.