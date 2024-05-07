First instalment of Coirfed mats to Golden Temple to leave Alappuzha today

Alappuzha: The first instalment of the Rs 1 crore order from Golden Temple to Coirfed consisting of 100 foot-mats will leave from Alappuzha via road on Tuesday, Dr Biju V, General Manager of Coirfed said.



This marks the resumption of Coirfed's business with the Golden Temple after a gap. Coirfed has supplied Coir products to the Golden Temple in the past. The decision to resume the business was made after a meeting between Coirfed Chairman TK Devakumar and the Temple officials last week.

“Beautiful coir products weaved from golden coir threads will adorn the doors and corridors of Sikh Gurudwara of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, receiving millions sans any caste, religious, racial or geographical discrimination,” the chairman said in a Facebook post.

The Rs 1 crore order from the Golden Temple comes in addition to a Rs 50 lakh order for cricket mats from the Chennai Cricket Association. Coirfed is also planning to expand operations to other states with potential for coir and coir products. The latest move comes as a boost to the government attempts to resolve the crisis in the sector.