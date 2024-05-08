Heatwave warning for 3 districts in Kerala; Govt withdraws curbs in Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heatwave warning for three districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode. Temperatures are expected to soar up to 39 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, said the weather body.

A yellow alert is also sounded for all districts, excluding Idukki and Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the state government has lifted the restrictions imposed in Palakkad due to heatwave conditions. Educational institutions are permitted to reopen from Thursday onwards. Additionally, the government has revoked the regulations regarding work hours. Earlier, people who are engaged in construction, cleaning works and MNREGS workers were cautioned against working from 11 am to 3 pm as there are chances for heatstroke.

At the same time, IMD forecasted thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in the state from Wednesday to Friday (May 8 to 10). On May 11 and 12, thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour, are expected at one or two places in Kerala.

Additionally, heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 8 and 11.ough sea conditions likely to hit Kerala coast until 11.30 pm on Wednesday due to high period (16-18 seconds) swell waves, with heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.4 meters. Residents in coastal areas and fishermen are advised to exercise caution during this time.