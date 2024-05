Thrissur: A college student, who had gone missing while bathing in the reservoir of Peechi Dam with his friends, was found dead on Thursday morning. The deceased Muhammad Yahia, hailing from Malappuram, was the SFI Unit Secretary at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.



Yahia had arrived for an internship at the Kerala Forest Research Center (KFRI) in Peechi along with his friends. He was pursuing MSc Botany at Maharaja's College.