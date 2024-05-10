2 killed in KSRTC bus-motorcycle collision in Palarivattom

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2024 08:29 AM IST Updated: May 10, 2024 09:21 AM IST
A KSRTC Garuda bus, which applied brakes on spotting another bus, collided with the motorcycle. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: Two individuals lost their lives in an accident involving two KSRTC buses and a motorcycle in Chakkaraparambu in Palarivattom bypass on Friday. One of the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Sajad (21) from Aluva.

The incident occurred around 6.30am when an ordinary KSTRC bus had stopped on the road to let out passengers. A KSRTC Garuda bus, which applied brakes on spotting the vehicle, collided with the motorcycle. The road's slippery condition due to rain exacerbated the situation. The bike and its passengers were trapped between the two buses.Though they were retrieved and rushed to the hospital, they could not be rescued.

The passengers of the bus who took ill after the accident were also taken to the hospital. The traffic on the road was resumed by 9am.

