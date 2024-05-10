Summer rain brings relief: Kerala spared from load shedding for now

Thiruvananthapuram; A review meeting chaired by Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty has decided not to implement load shedding in the State as the power crisis has been brought under control.



Analysis during the meeting pointed to a decrease in evening peak-hour consumption by 117 megawatts, diminishing the necessity for sector-wise power regulation. This reduction in power demand was attributed to the onset of summer rains, significantly alleviating the state's power requirements.

Illustrating this decline, Wednesday's maximum power demand stood at 5,251 megawatts, marking a decrease of 493 megawatts compared to the previous day. Additionally, the total power consumption decreased slightly from 11.002 crore units to 10.914 crore units.

According to Deputy Chief Engineers, major power consumers such as Kerala Water Authority, lift irrigation projects, and public sector units have reduced power consumption by 117 MW during peak load hours. Meanwhile, private companies have opted to avoid shift duty during these peak hours.

The meeting also assessed that the public has generally been cooperative in response to requests to reduce power consumption.

To further assess the situation, another round of meeting to be led by the minister will be held on Tuesday.

Other Decisions