Elderly tribal woman goes missing in Athirappilly forest; search enters 6th day

Thrissur: Police and Forest officials have been continuing the search for the 75-year-old tribal woman who went missing from the forest in Athirappilly. Though the search entered its sixth day on Saturday, there was no clue about the missing woman.



Ammini reportedly went to the forest in search of her missing axe on Monday evening. She noticed the axe missing when she returned to her hamlet after collecting firewood from the forest. As she didn't return from the forest, her family alerted the forest officials.

Police and forest department have been searching for the woman since Monday night. Manorama News reported that an axe which is suspected to belong to Ammini was recovered from the forest. The officials searched the forest using a drone and dog squad on Saturday.

Senior officials of both departments are camping in the forest as part of the search operation. Apart from the officials, tribal people who are aware of the forest path are also deployed for the search.

Manorama News reported that the search carried out by the dog squad hinted that Ammini had walked around 1.5 km towards the deep forest. Based on this, the forest officials searched for the woman in a radius of 5 km inside the forest. But so far, there is no information about the missing woman. Though chances of wild animal attack is also suspected, the officials are yet to receive any clue to corroborate this assumption.