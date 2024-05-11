Customs tail Mangaluru merchant's car for a day, seize gold worth Rs 2 cr

Kasaragod: Customs officials have seized gold worth Rs 2.04 crore from a merchant in Mangaluru after his car was intercepted in Kasaragod's Cheruvathur town.

The 24 carat gold weighing 2838.35 gram was hidden in a secret cavity in the back seat of the Ford Figo, said PP Rajeev, Customs Superintendent of Kannur Division.

The merchant has been identified as Devaraj Shet (66). He was produced before the Hosdurg Court which remanded him in custody on Saturday, said the officer. According to Rajeev, Shet was transporting the gold from Koduvally in Kozhikode to Mangaluru. Koduvally, a small town on the outskirts of Kozhikode, has the highest density of jewellery shops and is considered as a hub of smuggled gold.

"The gold seized is of foreign origin. We suspect it was picked up from Koduvally," the Customs official said. Officials said the gold could have been smuggled into Kerala through different airports at various times. It was melted and made into metal chucks for transporting.

Rajeev said the department got a specific tip-off on Thursday that Shet was going to Mangaluru with the gold. "We spotted him in Kannur district around 6.30 am on Friday and started following him," he said. The Customs team intercepted him as soon as he entered Kasaragod district. His car has also been impounded. He will be tried in the Economic Offence Court in Kochi.