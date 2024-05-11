Heavy rain likely in Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places across Kerala till May 15. A yellow alert is sounded for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad on Saturday, May 11. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in all other nine districts on this date.



Yellow alert in districts

May 12 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad

May 13 - Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki

May 14 - Pathanamthitta

May 15 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranges between 64.5 mm and 115. 5 mm and it means that the current bad weather will get worse.

As per the latest forecast of IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 40 kmph is likely to lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts by 5 pm on Saturday.

No warning for high temperature

As the state is having a respite from the scorching heat with the summer rain, the India Meteorological Department has withdrawn the heatwave warning sounded for several districts in the state. It is learnt that mercury levels have started to decline in all districts. But, an elderly man suffered sunburns in Malappuram on Saturday. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise caution to avoid heatstroke and sunburn.