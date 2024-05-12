Karamana youth murder: Four including key accused held

Thiruvananthapuram: The police on Sunday arrested four including the key accused in the gruesome murder of Karamana youth Akhil. The key accused Akhil alias Appu was taken into custody from Tamil Nadu on Saturday. It is learnt that he had attacked the victim with a stone. According to police, two key accused are still absconding.



Harilal, Kiran and Kiran Krishna who were involved in the conspiracy were also nabbed. With this, the number of people in police custody touched five. On Saturday, police nabbed Anish who drove the attackers to the crime scene.

Akhil (26), a fish vendor from Karamana was murdered by a three-member gang on Friday night. The CCTV visuals of the attack aired on TV channels, showed three men repeatedly and brutally attacking the victim with sticks and bricks even after he fell to the ground.

According to the FIR, the three arrived there in a car to attack the victim. The FIR also states there was previous enmity between the accused and the victim as they had got into an argument a few days ago at a bar. Police suspect that this enmity may be the reason for the attack.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341(wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the three accused.

(With PTI inputs)