Malayali passenger threatens to jump off plane, arrested at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru/Kannur: A passenger onboard the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was arrested at the airport after he misbehaved with the crew and threatened to jump off the plane. As per national media reports, the accused is B C Mohammed of Kannur. The incident happened on May 9.

After boarding the flight from Dubai, Mohammed reportedly used the bathroom. Later, he approached the crew searching for a man named Krishna. However, there was no passenger by the name of Krishna on the flight. As per the complaint, Mohammed then started misbehaving with the crew and other passengers on the flight.

Mohammed has been accused of threatening to jump off the plane into the sea, removing the life jacket and handing it over to the crew, constantly pressing the service button without any reason, harassing the crew by asking unnecessary questions etc. After landing in Mangaluru, the airport security staff caught Mohammed and handed him over to the police. Mohammed was arrested based on a complaint filed by the flight's security coordinator Siddharth Das Bajpai.