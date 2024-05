Palakkad: A three-year-old girl collapsed and died of a fever in Ambalapara Tribal Colony near Kottoppadam in Mannarkad on Sunday. The deceased is Chinnu, daughter of Kumaran and Sindhu.

The child's fever started on Saturday. Around 11 am, she collapsed at home.

Though Chinnu was rushed to the Mannarkad Taluk Hospital, she could not be saved. She is survived by her brothers Arun and Vishnu.