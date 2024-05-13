Puthuvyppe beach accident: Death toll climbs to 3 as two die at Kochi hospital

Kochi: Two youths who were under treatment after falling into the sea at Puthuvyppe beach breathed their last at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased are Kathrukkadavu native Milan Sebastian (19) and Elamkulam resident Alwin George Antony (19). Their friend Abhishek (22) from Kaloor drowned in the sea on Sunday. The duo were reportedly trapped in the turbulent waves while attempting to rescue Abhishek. Though the fishermen and natives who were present at the beach rescued them from the sea, they continued to remain critical at the hospital. The hospital authorities confirmed the two deaths on Monday morning.



The trio reached the beach along with their five friends on Sunday morning to take a bath in the sea.

Meanwhile, the fishermen here alleged that lapses of the government in establishing security arrangements at the beach led to the deaths. They argued that over 3000 people including migrant workers have been visiting the beach regularly.

“ The government neither appointed lifeguards nor made any security arrangements at this busiest beach in the district. Around 3000 to 4000 people are visiting this beach during evening and night hours. We used to restrict them from venturing into the sea in view of the turbulent waves. But none of the visitors pay heed to our advice,” said a few fishermen here.