Kochi Metro feeder autos to receive card payments

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 09:37 AM IST
Kochi Metro. File Photo: Manorama.

Kochi: The Kochi Metro's feeder autorickshaw services will soon be equipped with point of sale (POS) machines. Once the service is activated, passengers will be able to pay the travel fare using debit or credit cards, including Kochi One cards. Payments can also be made using different UPI apps.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera will launch the service today at 3 pm at the PWD Rest House in Pathadipalam. It is the first time POS machines are being installed at autorickshaws in Kerala.

The feeder autorickshaw passengers will receive digital receipts with the details of the trip and rates. It is aimed at ensuring transparency in billing, and also fully digitalising the payments to feeder services. The initiative is being implemented with the cooperation of Ernakulam District Auto Drivers Cooperative Society and OneDi Smart Mobility.

