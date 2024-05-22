Police slap charges of rape, attempted murder on MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2024 12:10 PM IST Updated: May 22, 2024 01:01 PM IST
Eldhose Kunnappilly. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have slapped charges of rape and attempted murder on Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in the sexual assault case against him. The Thiruvananthapuram District Crime Branch submitted the charge sheet on Wednesday. According to the document, the complainant was raped more than once by Kunnappilly. It also stated that he tried to kill her in Kovalam. Two friends of the MLA have also been arraigned as accused in the case.

The case
On September 28, 2023, a resident of Petta filed a complaint that Eldhose Kunnappilly had sexually assaulted her. In a complaint to the City Police Commissioner, she stated that the legislator came home in an inebriated state and molested her. He later forced her into the car and sexually assaulted her en route to Kovalam. 

The charge sheet states that the rape was first committed at a resort in Adimalathura on July 4, 2022. She was also raped at a house in Thrikakkara and at a house in Kunnathunadu. He then tried to kill the woman by pushing her at Kovalam. The legislator had known the woman for five years, the chargesheet stated.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA