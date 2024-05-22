Heavy rain floods Kochi's tech hub, IMD issues red alert for five districts in Kerala

With rain intensifying throughout the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put five districts on red alert.

Pathanamthitta and Idukki were placed on red alert in the IMD's 1 pm update. Now, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam have been upgraded from orange to red, meaning these districts are also expected to receive up to 204.4 mm of rainfall over the remainder of the day.

Except for the north Kerala districts of Kannur and Kasaragod, seven other districts are placed on orange alert. The intensity of rainfall in these districts is expected to range from heavy to very heavy (115.6-204.4mm).

At Bangalam in Kasaragod district, 70-year-old Keelath B Balan died in a lightning strike. He was hit by lightning while standing in front of his house Wednesday evening.

The IMD has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Kerala over the next five days. Cyclonic circulation hovering above southern Kerala is the reason for this, the IMD said in its update.

Infopark premises flooded

Several parts of Kochi city, including tech hub Infopark and its premises at Kakkanad saw heavy waterlogging. Two-wheelers parked along the roads and at least 20 houses in Kalamassery and suburbs were inundated.

Heavy traffic blocks were witnessed in the city. The national highway stretch at the busy Vyttila junction went under water leaving motorists struggling to wade through. The busy MG Road -- always prone to waterlogging -- got inundated yet again. A few days ago, trader bodies in the area had sought authorities' intervention to prevent waterlogging on the road.

Last monsoon, traders who run shops and other establishments alomg the road had suffered huge losses due to heavy waterlogging. Other areas which witnessed waterlogging include Kadavanthra, South Chittur and KSRTC bus stand.