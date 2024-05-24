Birthday celebration ends in tragedy; Malayali student drowns in Tajikistan

Kangazha (Kottayam): A Malayali medical student fell and drowned in a lake in Tajikistan while taking photographs with his friends as part of his birthday celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Riaz Haris Muhammed (24), son of Takhitiel T H Haris Muhammed (Joint Secretary, Secretariat Law Department), resident of Pathanadu, Kottayam.

The incident happened on May 22, Riaz's 24th birthday. He was an MBBS student at Avicenna Tajik State Medical University in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The accident occurred while he was waiting to travel back home after finishing his studies. The funeral will be held today at 11 am at Puthurpally Juma Masjid graveyard in Kangazha. He is survived by his father, mother Shahamol, and brother Raziq Haris Muhammad.