Thrissur: Transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar here on Friday hinted about plans to revamp the traffic signals on the roads across the state in a major move to solve traffic snarls. Talking to media here, he said that unnecessary traffic signals would be removed from all roads. He pointed out that traffic signals are installed on various roads in an unscientific manner.

He announced the decision while conducting a study on the traffic signals from Aroor to Thrissur along with Motor Vehicle Department officials.

“ Traffic on highways must have a speedy flow. In most of the roads, traffic signals are turning the cause for traffic blocks, So, we are planning to switch off all unnecessary traffic signals on roads. The motor vehicle department is conducting a comprehensive study regarding this,” said the minister.

He added that talks would be held with people and public representatives to find an amicable solution for traffic jams. The department is also planning to allow more U-turns to ease the movement of the vehicles.



At present, all traffic signals have the same time duration. The department is planning to change the timer of traffic signals on certain roads. On highways, the timer will be increased while it will be decreased on side roads, added the minister.

Commenting on the waterlogging on roads, the minister argued that unscientific construction of drainage systems and levelling of paddy fields are triggering such issues in the state.