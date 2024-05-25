Kottayam: A four-member team of tourists from Hyderabad had a narrow escape after their car fell into a canal at Kurappanthara here on Friday night. The tourists said they met with the accident while heading to Alappuzha by following the directions shown on Google Maps.

Manorama News reported the luxury SUV (Ford Endeavour) plunged into the canal when the driver took a left turn blindly trusting the popular navigation app.

One of the passengers managed to escape from the vehicle soon after the accident. He alereted the local residents and sought help to save the two men and a woman who were trapped inside the SUV. Soon fire force personnel and the police joined the rescue operation. None of the passengers sustained injuries in the accident, police said.

Car removed from the canal. Photo: Manorama

Talking to the media, the man behind the wheels said that he could not identify the canal as he assumed that it was a water-logged road. He added that he was driving at a speed of 10 km due to heavy rain.

" We realised the accident when the back side of the vehicle started sinking in the water. The vehicle kept moving in the gusty water and we got trapped in it. We managed to escape from the car through the window," said the passenger.

There are no sign boards of crash guards that could have saved the passengers, local residents told Manorama News. On Saturday morning, officials with the help of local workers lifted the vehicle out of the canal.

This is not the first such incident reported in Kerala. In October last year, two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river. Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.

(With PTI inputs)