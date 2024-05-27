Former Kerala CM Karunakaran's younger brother Damodara Marar dies at 102

Kozhikode: K Damodara Marar, younger brother of late Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, died in Kozhikode on Monday. He was 102.

Marar passed away at a private hospital in Vellimadukkunnu.

Marar had retired as a Circle Inspector from the Crime Branch. During Karunakaran's term as Home Minister of the state, Marar was the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Kannur.

His son-in-law, the late G K Srinivasan, was the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kozhikode and Superintendent of Police at Palakkad. Marar leaves his son Premnath and daughter T Usha. The late T V Thankam was his wife.

The body will be kept for public homage at his house, Sriyoosh, on the Avenue Road at Vellimadukkunnu. The funeral will be held at the West Hill crematorium at noon on Tuesday.