Kozhikode: A policeman collapsed and died on a bus while returning from AR camp at Vellimadukunnu here on Monday. The deceased Shyamlal (29) from Vadakara is the son of CPM Onchiyam area committee member Rajan.



Shyamlal complained of uneasiness while travelling to Kozhikode bus depot from AR camp. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Shyamlal was the gunman to BJP leader PS Sreedharan Pillai when he was serving as Mizoram governor.