Four held for murdering neighbour in Kannur

Published: May 28, 2024 12:47 AM IST
The accused T Devadas (left) and guest worker Asadul Islam. Photos: Special arrangement

Kannur: The Kannur Town Police arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Ajayakumar, who was beaten to death Sunday night following a quarrel over draining of sewage water from his neighbour's house.
Ajayakumar's neighbour T Devadas, his sons Sanjay Das and Surya Das, and Asadul Islam, a guest worker from Assam, were taken into custody on Monday. The four persons are accused of thrashing Ajayakumar with a helmet, chair and stones.

Praveen, who lives in the locality, suffered a head injury while trying to block the attack on Ajayakumar. Meanwhile, a group of unidentified people vandalised the house, car and auto-rikshaw of Devadas. Ajayakumar's cremation was held at Payyambalam.

