Kozhikode: The Kozhikode District Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to Rahul P Gopal's mother and sister, accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic abuse case. Meanwhile, the court directed them to appear before the investigating officer for questioning. If arrested, they are to be released on station bail, the court order said.

Rahul's mother, Usha Kumari, and sister, Karthika, were accused by the police in the case. Following reports that they were charged with dowry harassment, they sought anticipatory bail. The prosecution opposed the bail, arguing that the accused had ignored two notices from the investigation team for questioning.

The defence argued that Usha and Karthika were not named in the initial complaint by the girl and were added later. They also contended that the issue was unrelated to dowry, as stated in the FIR. Efforts are underway to bring Rahul back from abroad, with plans to issue a red corner notice for his return.

The woman from Ernakulam's Paravur entered wedlock with Rahul on May 5. When the domestic violence made headlines on May 8, the woman's family opened up about the brutal torture. The woman told police that Rahul made her drink alcohol forcibly, causing her to vomit. As Pantheerankavu police remained inactive after receiving the woman's complaint, Rahul managed to flee to Germany. Interpol has already issued a blue corner notice against Rahul over the case.