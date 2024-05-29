Winners of Vishu bumper lottery to be declared today

Thiruvananthapuram: Winners of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery will be announced at 2pm on Wednesday. The first prize amounts to Rs 12 crore. Notably, Finance Minister KN Balagopal won't be participating in the draw, in compliance with the election code of conduct. Additionally, following this draw, the 10 Crore Monsoon Bumper will be launched into the market.



Similar to last year, 42 lakh tickets of the Vishu Bumper were printed this time, with all tickets being sold out last year. However, due to rain, 15,000 tickets are still available this time. The ticket price was set at Rs 300. Six people will receive the second prize of Rs 1 crore each, and another six people will receive the third prize of Rs 5 lakh each. The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to six people each.

Prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 300 will be given from the fifth to the ninth positions. The tickets were sold in six series, namely VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG.

The tickets for the Rs 10 crore monsoon bumper, priced at Rs 250, will be released today. The second prize will be awarded to five people, each receiving Rs 1 crore, and the third prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given to five people. The draw for the Monsoon bumper will be held on July 31.