Air India Express crew member held for gold smuggling at Kannur Airport

Kannur: A female crew member of Air India Express was arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur by concealing it in her rectum, a source from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI in Kannur intercepted the cabin crew member, Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata, who arrived from Muscat at Kannur International Airport on May 28. The search resulted in the recovery of 960 grams of gold in compound form, the source said. Following interrogation and the completion of necessary formalities, she was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and remanded to 14 days in the women's prison in Kannur.

This is the first case in India where an airline crew member has been apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum, the source claimed. A detailed investigation has started and the evidence gathered so far suggests that Khatun had smuggled gold several times. The involvement of Kerala-based individuals in the smuggling gang is also being investigated. An airline representative was contacted for a comment on the issue but has yet to respond.

(With PTI Inputs)