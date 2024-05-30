Dr Vandana Das murder: Court dismisses defendant’s discharge petition

Kollam: The Kollam Additional Sessions Court has dismissed the discharge petition moved by the defendant in the murder case of Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara Government Hospital.

Pronouncing his order on the petition, Judge PN Vinod declared that all offences charged by the prosecution against the accused—Sandeep of Cherukarakkonam in Kudavattoor—including culpable homicide, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, and deterring a public servant from discharging duty would stand. The court also directed that the accused be produced on June 6 to hear the charges framed against him.

During a hearing on the acquittal petition, the defence counsel argued that the accused was not mentally stable and that there were no witnesses to the murder he allegedly committed.

Special Prosecutor advocate Prathap G Padikkal argued that the petition should be disposed of based on a 2023 Supreme Court order, which states that the trial court should decide on discharge petitions based on the documents and witness statements presented by the prosecution. He also argued that the accused had no right to present any form of evidence while the acquittal petition was being heard.

The brutal attack against Dr Vandana was carried out intentionally and with meticulous planning. The prosecution also argued that all charges, including culpable homicide and attempt to murder, should remain against the accused.

The fact that the accused created a ruckus in the hospital's dressing room, secretly grabbed a pair of scissors, and inflicted injuries on critical body parts of the victims stood as a testimony to his brutality. His act of forcibly making Vandana sit in a chair by grabbing her hands and stabbing her 26 times in the chest and face demonstrated his intention to kill her. The prosecution also argued that the accused had no mental instability, which was evident from his actions after the crime.

Dr Vandana Das, a native of Kottayam, was murdered on May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital while she was on duty in the emergency wing. The Crime Branch team, which probed the case, has imposed charges under 11 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sandeep.

Besides Adv Prathap G Padikkal, Sreedevi Prathap, Shilpa Sivan, and Hareesh Kattoor are also appearing for the prosecution in the case.