Policeman ransacks Alappuzha restaurant after son is hospitalised with alleged food poisoning

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2024 09:11 PM IST
The glass walls of the restaurant were shattered using a steel rod. Photo: Mukesh Venu/Onmanorama

Alappuzha: Chaos erupted at a restaurant near Kalarcode in Alappuzha Town Friday evening when a policeman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, ransacked the place wielding a steel rod.
The Alappuzha South Police arrived on the scene and took the accused, Joseph, CPO of the Changanassery Police Station, into custody. His arrest is yet to be confirmed.

The policeman rode his bike into the restaurant at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Tuesday. Photo: Mukesh Venu/Onmanorama

According to eyewitnesses, the cop shattered the glass walls using the steel rod before riding his two-wheeler into the restaurant. Later, he ransacked the interiors of the restaurant. The cop was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to onlookers.

Joseph accused the hotel of selling stale food which resulted in his son getting admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha with food poisoning. His son allegedly ate at the restaurant two days ago.

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph raised the issue with the hotel owner Rashid. This escalated into a fight with Joseph resorting to the aforementioned acts of violence. Rashid denied the allegation of selling stale food and refuted Joseph's claim.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA