ITI student dies after his bike trips over tow rope at Aluva

Aluva: A student of the Government ITI, Kalamassery died on the national highway near the Companypadi Metro Station in Aluva after his bike tripped over a rope used to tow an autorickshaw.

The deceased was identified as Fahad, a resident of Kakkanad. Fahad was thrown onto the road on impact. The incident occurred around 7.45 am on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

From a CCTV footage of the incident, Fahad can be seen trying to pass between two autorickshaws that were making a U-turn. It seems the rider did not notice the rope connecting the two vehicles.