Kannur gold smuggling: More Air India Express crew under DRI scrutiny

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the arrest of two Air India Express cabin crew members for alleged gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified its investigation, suspecting the involvement of additional crew members in the crime.

Earlier, the DRI arrested 26-year-old Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata and Suhail Thanalot (33), a resident of Thillankeri in Kannur related to the gold smuggling case. Khatun was taken into custody as she concealed 960 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 60 lakh in her rectum. Whereas, Suhail was arrested as he played a 'significant role in recruiting' Surabhi Khatun to the smuggling ring.

(With IANS Inputs)