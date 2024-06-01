Kerala Exit Poll 2024: NDA will open account; ABP C Voter says LDF will blank

At least four Exit Polls have predicted that the BJP will open its Lok Sabha account in Kerala.

ABP C Voter, India Today - Axis My India, Times Now - ETG and India TV - CNX have all predicted that the BJP will gain in Kerala that has never put an NDA member in the Lok Sabha.

There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won from 19 in the 2019 polls while the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had been relegated to just one seat in the previous General Elections.

While all four Exit Polls have maintained that the UDF will dominate the results yet again, it is the seats they have predicted for the NDA that could trigger heated debates in the state that is governed by the Left front.

ABP C Voter and India TV - CNX have predicted between 1-3 seats for the NDA while the India Today - Axis My India exit poll has made an even bolder prediction of 2-3 seats for prime minister Narendra Modi's party. Times Now -ETG says the NDA will win one seat.

The LDF will not gain more than 5 seats, according to the exit polls. ABP C Voter has predicted that the LDF will fail to open its account while the UDF will get between 17-19 seats.

